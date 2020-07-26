Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.71. Paypal posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.56. 6,256,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,658,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

