Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.