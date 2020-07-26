PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.97. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

