Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

