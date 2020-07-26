PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $1,690.54 and $56.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.78 or 2.85518510 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org . The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

