pNetwork Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $33.73 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 59,632,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,801,962 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.