POA Network Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.