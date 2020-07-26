Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.05-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. Pool also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.05-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of POOL opened at $304.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.83. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

