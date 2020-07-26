QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,519,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $77,798,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.