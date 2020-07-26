Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,253,757 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.