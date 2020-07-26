Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $8-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.60-$8.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of DGX opened at $124.99 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

