Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-8.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.60-$8.60 EPS.

NYSE DGX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

