Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.47

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $11,783.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023810 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,080,346 coins and its circulating supply is 4,061,173 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

