Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $12,625.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 113.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

