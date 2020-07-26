Raymond James Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $68.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.61.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

