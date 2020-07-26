Raymond James Raises VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target to $8.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.74.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

