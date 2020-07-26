Reviewing Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Methes Energies International (NYSE:MEIL)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -13.59% -179.34% -10.22% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Braskem and Methes Energies International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.29 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.46 Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Methes Energies International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and Methes Energies International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00 Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 5.9, meaning that its share price is 490% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats Braskem on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

