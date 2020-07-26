Rupee 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $74,669.47 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,685,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

