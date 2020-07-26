Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

SCRYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

