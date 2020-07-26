SCRIV NETWORK Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $28,589.09 and $42.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

