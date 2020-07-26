Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 49,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $968.42 million, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

