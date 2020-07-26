Sentient Coin Reaches Market Cap of $459,029.41 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $459,029.41 and approximately $22.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00759956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.01572421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00152316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008742 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00147342 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,939.27 or 1.00465777 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

