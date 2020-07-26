ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $467.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $467.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.65.

NOW opened at $425.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 488.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

