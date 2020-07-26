ShowHand (HAND) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $23,087.81 and $339.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01916627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00196843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116486 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.