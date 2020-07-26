SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.14 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $434,941.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex and Liqui. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,705,635 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, IDEX, Liqui and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.