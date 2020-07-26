Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million.

Skechers USA stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

