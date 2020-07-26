Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

