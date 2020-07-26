Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after buying an additional 1,181,488 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit