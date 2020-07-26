Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $53.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Southern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.16.

SO stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

