Storm (STORM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinrail and Coinnest. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.01898905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00196334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117153 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, YoBit, Binance, IDEX, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.