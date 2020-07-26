Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUM. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

NYSE SUM opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Summit Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

