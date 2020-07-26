SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 52,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,285. SurModics has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.51 million, a PE ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SurModics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after buying an additional 433,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SurModics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SurModics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SurModics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 71,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SurModics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

