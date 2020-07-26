Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRYB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.71. Surrey Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

