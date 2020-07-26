Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRYB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.71. Surrey Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.
About Surrey Bancorp
