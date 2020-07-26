Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.59.

NYSE SYF opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

