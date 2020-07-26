TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $25.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 1,041,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,187. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,465 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 65,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,697 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.