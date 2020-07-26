ThoreCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,518.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $1,918.25 or 0.19446249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $166.29 million and approximately $31,518.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

