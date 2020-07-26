ThoreNext Market Capitalization Hits $48.48 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00022697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 77,514.7% higher against the dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $48.48 million and approximately $53,123.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

