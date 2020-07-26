Thunder Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.48 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,103 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

