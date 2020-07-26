TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TDPAY stock remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. TODS S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

