TOKPIE (TKP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $306,084.74 and $7.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009799 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

