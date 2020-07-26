TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,262,000.
NYSE:TPH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 3,128,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.67.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
