U Network (UUU) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $384,036.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 274.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.