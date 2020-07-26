Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $15.62 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

