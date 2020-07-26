Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $59.25 or 0.00598853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $993.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,893.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.54 or 0.02491982 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000623 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,479 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

