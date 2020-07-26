USDK Hits Market Cap of $28.52 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. USDK has a market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $71.21 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.01922250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117263 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

