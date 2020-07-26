Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to report $280.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.50 million. Vereit posted sales of $312.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VER. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vereit by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vereit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 991,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vereit by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

