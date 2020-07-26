VeriME Market Cap Reaches $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.09 or 0.05238320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031501 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.