Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,272. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.