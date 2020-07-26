Vidulum (VDL) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $75,532.24 and $8,196.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003834 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.