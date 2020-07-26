VisionX Reaches Market Cap of $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

